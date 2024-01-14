Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $249.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AJG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $251.29.

AJG opened at $234.80 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $45,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

