Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,431,788,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,502 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,824,000 after acquiring an additional 984,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.29.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.80. The company had a trading volume of 846,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,949. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

