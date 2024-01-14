Asio Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 101,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.2% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMBS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.95. 279,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,375. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.