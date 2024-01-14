Asio Capital LLC Buys 40,158 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $553,718,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $124,987,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,592,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.74. 8,021,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,053,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

