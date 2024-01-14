Asio Capital LLC Buys 938 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Crocs worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 39.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,215,000 after purchasing an additional 590,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,225,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crocs by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,042,000 after purchasing an additional 643,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $1,485,514. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

