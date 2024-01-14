Asio Capital LLC Buys Shares of 63,034 On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 63,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 4.4% during the third quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,038,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,896,000 after purchasing an additional 43,401 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in ON by 158.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 141,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 86,737 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in ON by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ON by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 34,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ON from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on ON in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,284. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ON had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

