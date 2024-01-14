Asio Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,488 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $492.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,003,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.66. The stock has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $503.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.67.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

