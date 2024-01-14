Asio Capital LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.42. 2,961,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $78.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

