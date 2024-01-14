Asio Capital LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

