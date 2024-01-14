Asio Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.6% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.56. 48,293,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,647,904. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $67.26 and a one year high of $151.05. The company has a market capitalization of $234.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.