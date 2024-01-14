Asio Capital LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 324.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,162,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,678,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.3 %

KEY traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,341,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,851,886. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

