Asio Capital LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,810 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the second quarter valued at about $19,506,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 1,382.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 160,488 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CRH by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,266,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,342 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CRH by 20,499.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 61,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,003,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,216 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

CRH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.67. 2,107,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $69.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its 200-day moving average is $59.25.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

