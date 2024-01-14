ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $713.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $705.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $668.63. The company has a market capitalization of $281.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

