Assetmark Inc. Acquires 28,472 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,472 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,632.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $80.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $80.56.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.