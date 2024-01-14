Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.10% of Matson worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,524.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 350 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $31,006.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,524.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $113.23 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.13.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.04. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MATX. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

