Assetmark Inc. Has $3.19 Million Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:MHO opened at $129.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.66. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.19.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.55. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

