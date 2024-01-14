Assetmark Inc. Purchases 9,922 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 218.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000.

Shares of RWX opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $29.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.05.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

