Assetmark Inc. Sells 17,081 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,081 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.