Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Down 21.2% in December

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 405,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BATRA

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at $94,752.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 10.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,236,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,362,000 after purchasing an additional 214,923 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at about $7,344,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after buying an additional 73,135 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after buying an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 0.5 %

BATRA stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. Atlanta Braves has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.