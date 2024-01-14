Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the December 15th total of 191,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Atlas Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Lithium stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. Atlas Lithium has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.83). On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Lithium will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Atlas Lithium from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Get Our Latest Report on ATLX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLX. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium during the third quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium during the third quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Atlas Lithium during the second quarter worth $339,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates Minas Gerais Lithium Project, which consists of 57 mineral rights covering an area of 58,774 acres and located in northeastern Minas Gerais in Brazil; and Northeastern Brazil Lithium Project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres, which is located in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.