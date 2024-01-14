Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Lowered by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $242.44 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $245.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,138 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.15.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

