AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get AvePoint alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AvePoint

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of AVPT opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10. AvePoint has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.71 and a beta of 0.85.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. AvePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AvePoint will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,326,088 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,616.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $592,100 over the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 14.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 22.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.