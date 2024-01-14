Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $215.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.38.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 12.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after purchasing an additional 787,201 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after purchasing an additional 643,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 55.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,788,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,673,000 after purchasing an additional 639,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $197.12 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $158.93 and a 52 week high of $203.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.