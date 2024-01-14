Axonics’ (AXNX) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Axonics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Axonics from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Axonics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. Axonics has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -274.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.56.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 15,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,103,931.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,999 shares of company stock worth $1,609,905. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after acquiring an additional 991,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,950,000 after purchasing an additional 162,665 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,223,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,888,000 after purchasing an additional 404,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

