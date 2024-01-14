AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12. AZZ has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4,165.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after buying an additional 400,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 4,211.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after purchasing an additional 357,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $13,921,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 208.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 217,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AZZ during the third quarter worth about $5,216,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

