Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Baker Hughes by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,217,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,631,000 after buying an additional 110,195 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,959,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,484,000 after buying an additional 85,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

