Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.38 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $30,885.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,057.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 3,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $35,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,719.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $30,885.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,057.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,079 shares of company stock valued at $309,103. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

