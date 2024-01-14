Bank of America Lowers Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.53.

WB stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.44. Weibo has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $442.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,154,000. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,718,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,725 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,792,000 after acquiring an additional 853,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

