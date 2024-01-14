Bank of Stockton Acquires 171 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 1.0% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after buying an additional 244,216,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after buying an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.47.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $560.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $554.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.57. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $597.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

