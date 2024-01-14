Bank of Stockton Cuts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Stockton decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Allstate were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $151.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.61. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.