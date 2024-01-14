Bank of Stockton Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Walt Disney Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $90.35 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.
Walt Disney Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.
