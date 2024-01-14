Bank of Stockton Grows Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bank of Stockton owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.50.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

