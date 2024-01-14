Bank of Stockton Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of Stockton decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,770,693,000 after acquiring an additional 525,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $129.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

