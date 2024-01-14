Bank of Stockton Has $692,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $59,403,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 82.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.27.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $481.08 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $469.53 and its 200-day moving average is $455.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

