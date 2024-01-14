Bank of Stockton Makes New $265,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bank of Stockton bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,510,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,950 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.36.

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

