Bank of Stockton Reduces Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $71.26 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $64.39 and a 1 year high of $72.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.03.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.