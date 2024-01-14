Bank of Stockton Sells 9,433 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of Stockton decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,433 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

