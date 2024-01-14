Bank of Stockton Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Stockton reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.95.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

