Bank of Stockton Trims Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $137.92 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.64.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $247,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $247,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $316,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,250,519 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

