Barclays Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$120.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$113.81.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.5 %

CP opened at C$103.81 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$112.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$101.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.38 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4479695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total value of C$4,911,490.50. Also, Director Matthew Paull purchased 3,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$244,125.00. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

