Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.35

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.35 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.03 ($0.10). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 95,553 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.45) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BSE

Base Resources Stock Performance

Base Resources Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of £97.35 million, a PE ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.35.

(Get Free Report)

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.