Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BHLB. StockNews.com downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a sell rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

BHLB stock opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.89. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 16.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

