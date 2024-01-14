Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.03. 7,062,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

