Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Down 51.8% in December

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the December 15th total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BDRX opened at $2.01 on Friday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $268.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines in Belgium and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTX223, a long-acting injectable formulations of biologic products, such as mAbs or other high molecular weight proteins.

