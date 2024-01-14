Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Down 51.8% in December

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the December 15th total of 176,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ BDRX opened at $2.01 on Friday. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $268.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.