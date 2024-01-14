BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $531.64 million and approximately $610,994.81 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $42,809.31 or 0.99993618 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018787 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.61 or 0.00260698 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011358 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation.



