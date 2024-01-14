BitcoinBR Tops 24-Hour Volume of $63.40 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One BitcoinBR token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinBR has a market cap of $2,400.64 and approximately $63.40 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BitcoinBR Profile

BitcoinBR’s launch date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 2,100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinBR%5FInfo)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/MP3Vyuh5xf)[Medium](https://bitcoinbr.medium.com/)”

BitcoinBR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinBR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinBR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

