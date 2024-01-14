BitTorrent-New Price Down 0.1% This Week (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $24.43 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002645 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001730 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001930 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002183 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000108 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $29,350,594.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

