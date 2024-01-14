BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK opened at $799.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $754.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $705.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $777.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.