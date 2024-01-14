BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $818.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $720.00 to $818.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $819.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $777.80.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $799.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $754.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.66. The company has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in BlackRock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

