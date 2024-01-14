Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after acquiring an additional 790,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,875,000 after acquiring an additional 71,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $119.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

